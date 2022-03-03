Graham Resnick, who went missing from his home in Islington on February 24, 2022 - Credit: Met Police

The family of a man who went missing from his home in Islington a week ago are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Graham Resnick, 53, was last seen after midnight in Holloway last Thursday evening - February 24.

Sharing an appeal on social media, his brother, Robert, posted on Facebook : "Please help - we are desperately worried.

"He [Robert] left his house without his hearing aids, money, keys or phone and has not been seen or heard from since.

"Please contact Islington police if you hear or see or hear anything."

Police officers have shared the family's appeal.

Graham has tattoo sleeves on both of his arms, and is six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 2200/25Feb.