News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

'Desperately worried': Family appeal to trace missing Islington man

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:42 PM March 3, 2022
Updated: 5:51 PM March 3, 2022
Graham Resnick, who went missing from his home in Islington on February 24, 2022

Graham Resnick, who went missing from his home in Islington on February 24, 2022 - Credit: Met Police

The family of a man who went missing from his home in Islington a week ago are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Graham Resnick, 53, was last seen after midnight in Holloway last Thursday evening - February 24.

Sharing an appeal on social media, his brother, Robert, posted on Facebook : "Please help - we are desperately worried. 

"He [Robert] left his house without his hearing aids, money, keys or phone and has not been seen or heard from since.

"Please contact Islington police if you hear or see or hear anything."

Police officers have shared the family's appeal.

Graham has tattoo sleeves on both of his arms, and is six feet tall.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pensioner on trial for rape and murder of teenage girl in 1975
  2. 2 Police close off area following reports of a man 'behaving erratically'
  3. 3 Jailed: North London offenders locked up in February
  1. 4 Islington: 13 School Streets to be made permanent
  2. 5 Artist needs £3k to make Holloway station mural dream come true
  3. 6 'In the wrong place at the wrong time': Man shot dead in Rolex robbery revenge
  4. 7 Teenager arrested by counter-terrorism police in north London
  5. 8 Cop caught red-handed soliciting prostitute by his colleagues
  6. 9 Islington teen found guilty of murdering 'peace-maker' in Tottenham fight
  7. 10 Travel bulletin, February 26 - March 4: Tube strikes and roadworks

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 2200/25Feb.

London Live News
Islington News
North London News
Central London News

Don't Miss

Illegal cigarettes have been seized from an Islington off-licence

Thousands of illegal cigarettes found in Holloway off-licence

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Former Islington Council caretaker Jake Corbett, who has been jailed for rape

London Live News

'Extraordinarily cruel': Islington caretaker raped woman at knifepoint

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Some of the highest-paid jobs across London currently accepting applications

London Live News

5 of the highest paid job vacancies in London right now

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Clifford Rollox of Glenwood Road, Haringey (l) and Claude Isaac Castor, of Percival Street, Islington (r) 

London Live News

North London men jailed for cleaning up Swedish hitman's murder

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon