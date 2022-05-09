Islington entrepreneur awarded by Judge Rinder

TV judge Robert Rinder was on hand to honour an Islington man at last week’s Probate Research Awards.

Danny Curran, of Aberdeen Park, took home the most prestigious category of Probate Research Firm of the Year for his company Finders International.

The service specialises in heir hunting - the process of tracing family members to estates to which they often had no idea they were legally entitled.

The Probate Research Awards, also known as ‘The Probies’, recognise exceptional work and individuals across probate genealogy.

“These awards bring attention to what has been seen as a little known or easily understood industry until now,” said Geoffery Odds of the International Association of Professional Probate Researchers and Genealogists.

Finders International won a number of other awards including Best Probate Paralegal for Adam Dean.

The awards were given by Robert, known for his Judge Rinder show and appearances on Strictly Come Dancing.

