Two rescued from fire in Islington maisonette block

Published: 11:58 AM September 27, 2021

Firefighters rescued two people from a maisonette block fire in Hanley Road, Islington, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 28).

Part of a split level maisonette on the second and third floor of a four-storey block was damaged by the fire, London Fire Brigade has said.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one person via an internal staircase while another was brought to ground level via an aerial ladder. Two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The control room took 17 calls to the fire, with the callout coming at around 1.30pm and being brought under control by 2.15pm.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from West Hampstead, Stoke Newington, Islington, Hornsey and Shoreditch fire stations were at the scene.

