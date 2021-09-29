Published: 10:24 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM September 29, 2021

David Jackson, winner of the 2019 Market Trader of the Year Award - Credit: Islington Council

Shoppers are being asked to nominate their favourite stall holder for Islington's market trader of the year competition.

The contest is open to traders directly licensed by Islington Council at one of the five main council-run markets – Camden Passage, Chapel Market, Exmouth Market, Whitecross Street and Archway – and a few other sites around the borough.

The winning trader will receive a £200 reduction in their stall rent, and anyone who votes for the winner will be entered into a draw for a £50 voucher.

Cllr Asima Shaikh, portfolio holder for business, said: “Our brilliant street markets are at the heart of our local communities, adding character to our town centre areas, supporting our high street businesses and maintaining Islington’s social infrastructure.

"Market Trader of the Year shines a light on the fantastic options available in the borough."

Email nominations to lovemarkets@islington.gov.uk with the name of the trader, the market they operate in, and why you think they should win.