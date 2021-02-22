Islington mental health charity Clubhouse gets £225,000 funding boost
- Credit: Hillside Clubhouse
A "lifeline" service in Islington which helps people with mental health issues get back to work has received a £225,000 funding boost.
Hillside Clubhouse helps its members boost their employability, skills and confidence and offers practical and emotional support from its HQ in North Road on the Market Estate in the Cally.
Members take a hands-on role to run the centre alongside staff, from setting goals to day-to-day tasks like working in its shop, admin duties, cleaning and maintenance.
The Clubhouse has received the five-year grant from the City of London Corporation’s charity funder, City Bridge Trust.
Hillside's executive director Graeme Jones said: “Our members tell us coming to the Clubhouse is an absolute lifeline for them.
"Sometimes the biggest challenge for us is helping people to believe in themselves and working with us boosts their confidence and enables them to achieve things they never thought they would achieve."
