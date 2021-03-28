News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Video

WATCH: Islington grassroots football league on surviving lockdowns

person

Daniel Fessahaye

Published: 8:40 PM March 28, 2021   
Football on grass

Grassroots football has been stop-start during the pandemic lockdowns. - Credit: Daniel Fessahaye

With grassroots football returning on Monday, the chairman of the Islington Midweek Football League spoke about his experiences post Covid-19.

Over the past year, grassroots football has been stop-start because of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

One of the leagues affected has been the Islington Midweek Football League, which hosts over 30 teams across four divisions at Market Road.

Peter Panayiotou, 51, Islington Midweek Football League chairman, said: “The last time a competition was suspended was the Second World War.

“You would be surprised how quickly money has dried up, for us to survive we had to think with a business-like mentality, we had to think outside the box.”

Peter was also keen to mention the impact lockdown has had on the mental health of the players, managers and referees - a side he feels is often overlooked.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds of sexual assaults reported at Islington stations
  2. 2 Islington Council racked up nearly £500,000 from LTN fines in 4 months
  3. 3 Islington man, 27, arrested after investigation into organised drugs crime network
  1. 4 Kaya Comer-Schwartz set to become Islington Council's new leader
  2. 5 Islington councillor Claudia Webbe to face harassment trial
  3. 6 Bunhill by-election set to go-ahead following Claudia Webbe's resignation
  4. 7 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
  5. 8 By-elections set for Highbury West, Mildmay and St Peter’s wards
  6. 9 Islington parks revamp could see Crumbles Castle part demolished
  7. 10 Councillors fear residents without water meter face ‘financial disadvantage’
Coronavirus
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marlborough Road in Upper Holloway

Man charged with 2018 Islington murder of 62-year-old

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Sobell Leisure Centre, run by GLL for Islington Council

Islington Council

Islington Council bails out leisure firm GLL - again

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Clerkenwell Mutual Aid co-ordinator George Allan (left) being given a food parcel by volunteers at the St Luke's Foodbank

Covid - A Year On

Covid - A Year On: Islington mutual aid groups 'still going strong'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A team from Greystar Europe gave Hayward Adventure Playground a makeover

Cally adventure playground gets makeover

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus