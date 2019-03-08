Islington moped thief jailed for nine years over 'reckless' knifepoint robberies

Claudio Narciso and Bradley White. Archant

A "reckless" moped thief has been jailed for nine years over a series of knifepoint robberies carried out in central London.

Bradley White, 29, targeted people wearing expensive watches and two of his victims were 73 and 78 years of age.

On March 5, using a stolen moped with stolen number plates, White donned a hi-vis jacket and a helmet and struck three times in half-an-hour.

During one robbery in Brook Street, Mayfair, he attacked a man standing in a doorway from behind, held a large knife to his throat and demanded his watch.

He and his partner in crime Claudio Narciso, 29, of Georges Road, Holloway, were arrested later that day by the Met's Flying Squad.

Offices found the stolen moped and three high value watches - two of which were later linked to previous robberies.

White was the main perpetrator and Narciso was found in possession of the stolen items in the hours after each incident.

White, who was out on licence for a smash-and-grab licence at the time, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, theft of a moped and theft of a number plate. He was jailed on Wednesday at Blackfriars Crown Court.

At the same court on May 3 Narciso had admitted handling stolen goods and was sentenced to a 12 month community order, in which he must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also fined £1000.

Det Con Shona Wilkinson, from the Flying Squad, said: "White brandished a terrifying weapon, leaving victims fearing for their lives. His actions were audacious and reckless, and I am pleased he is now no longer able to blight communities and innocent members of the public with his actions.

"White attempted to conceal his identity and his mode of transport throughout his offending, but thanks to the dedication and skill of Flying Squad officers, we were able to track him down and bring him to justice for these awful offences. Hiding your face and using fake number plates will not protect you from police."