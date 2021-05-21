News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

'We need to build solidarity across borders', says MP Corbyn ahead of online refugee event

Holly Chant

Published: 3:19 PM May 21, 2021   
Jeremy Corbyn

Islington MP Jeremy Corbyn is hosting a global online event tomorrow, bringing refugees from across the world together to speak out about migrant rights. 

The former Labour Party leader will address ongoing refugee crises, the treatment of refugees and ways in which activists in the UK can help.

Mr Corbyn said the event marks the beginning of a "movement for global justice with displaced people at its heart", adding: "Almost 80 million people globally have been forced to flee their homes against their will by wars, climate change and environmental destruction, oppression, extreme poverty, and corporate greed."

"Instead of allowing the few to divide us, we need to build solidarity across borders and across communities to stand up for dignity, human rights, and big changes to systems that hurt us all."

The refugee-led conference is backed by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), the global union for transport workers.

The event will begin at 3pm on Saturday May 21. To join visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvkgYbw4oJ4

Jeremy Corbyn
Islington News

