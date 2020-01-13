Search

Emily Thornberry MP proceeds to next stage of Labour leadership contest

PUBLISHED: 14:57 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 13 January 2020

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

The next leader of the Labour Party could still be an Islington MP, after Emily Thornberry progressed against the odds today.

The Islington South & Finsbury MP had until 2.30pm to secure the 22 nominations needed to make it onto the ballot, and she did it with 10 minutes to spare.

Ms Thornberry, who last month told the Gazette she was the "street fighter" Labour needed to beat Boris Johnson, joins Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Jess Phillips in the next round.

Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, withdrew from the leadership race earlier today and it's thought some of his four backers then switched allegiance to Ms Thornberry.

To get on the final ballot for members, candidates need nominations from 10 per cent of constituency Labour parties, or the backing of at least three affiliated organisations including two unions.

Members will vote for their preferred choice of leader and deputy leader between February 21 and midday on April 2.

Dawn Butler, Angela Rayner, Richard Burgon, Rosena Allin-Khan and Ian Murray are all still in contention to become deputy.

