Jeremy Corbyn and Emily Thornberry join faith leaders for iftar meal

Jeremy Corbyn and Emily Thornberry (far right and second from right respectively) - Credit: Finsbury Park Mosque and Muslim Welfare House

Islington MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Emily Thornberry joined faith leaders to share an iftar meal with the Islamic community.

Finsbury Park Mosque and Muslim Welfare House came together to host the event last week. Muslims observing Ramadan broke their fast to join in.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck, Dr Joanne Grenfell, the Bishop of Stepney, and Tufail Hussain, the Director of Islamic Relief UK, were among the guests.

The Street Iftar Party was first organised in June 2017, days after the terror attack in Finsbury Park Area on Muslim worshipers during the month of Ramadan.

Mr Corbyn said: “The Finsbury Park street iftar marks a significant time for the Muslim community in my constituency and across the country, as well as those around the world.

"The holy month of Ramadan is a time of harmony, reflection, growth and helping those most in need, and I look forward to once again joining this wonderful occasion and renewing our commitment to bringing about a world of peace and justice.”