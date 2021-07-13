Published: 10:37 AM July 13, 2021

Music Education Islington students Khadijah (left) and Sophia (right) wrote to Sir David Attenborough about the Seasons Change project and received a hand-written reply - Credit: Music Education Islington

Young music students have written and performed a pop song in response to climate change and Sir David Attenborough’s New Year’s message.

Inspired by the broadcaster and natural historian, who said it was possible to "turn things around, and restore our fragile home to make it a happy new year for all the planet's inhabitants", pupils from Music Education Islington wrote lyrics and their own orchestral and choral compositions for the track, Seasons Change.

Sir David Attenborough at the launch of the COP26 UN Climate Summit at the Science Museum, London. - Credit: PA

All the recordings were made by the children from home using a series of audio cues.

Their teacher, Fliss Gorst, said: "The fact that the song has such a strong message and that the children express that message so clearly and with such passion deserves our attention and respect.

Music Education Islington student Khadijah wrote to Sir David Attenborough about the Seasons Change project and received a hand-written reply - Credit: Music Education Islington

"I am hugely proud of all that the music centres have achieved online since the pandemic and am thrilled to have the opportunity to release our song.”

The students attended music centres at Arts Media School and City of London Academy in Islington before they moved online last March.

Listen to the song at gsmd.ac.uk/SeasonsChange.