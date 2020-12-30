News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New year's honours: Whittington nurse and Islington school founder honoured

Holly Chant

Published: 10:30 PM December 30, 2020   
Chief nurse at the Whittington Hospital, Michelle Johnson, has been made MBE

The founder of a family school  and Chief Nurse at Whittington Hospital are among those in Islington to be recognised in the New Year's Honours this year. 

The Queen's New Years Honours 2021 list recognises the extraordinary achievements and service of people across the United Kingdom and includes Seven-time Formula One world title winner Lewis Hamilton, veteran footballers Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers, actress Sheila Hancock and ambassador for the Jo Cox Foundation Kim Leadbeater, Jo Cox's sister. 

Brenda Margaret McHugh, founder of Pears Family School on Rodney Street, has been honoured for services to education. The school was set up for children  with emotional and behavioural difficulties. 

The Whittington Hospital's chief nurse, Michelle Johnson, has been made an MBE for services to nursing, in particular for her work during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Chief executive Caroline Mason of the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, based in Kings Place, has been honoured for services to the charity sector, particularly during the Covid-19 response. 

The non-profit organisation aims to restore and protect the natural world. 







