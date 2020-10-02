Islington ovarian cancer charity receives funding boost to move online

An Islington-based ovarian cancer charity has bagged £500 from a supermarket giant.

Ovacome, which supports women living with ovarian cancer across the UK but is based on Old Street, received the grant from Tesco through its Bags for Help scheme.

With help from the funding boost, the charity was able to move its activities online amid the coronavirus pandemic and since April, it has delivered over 100 online workshops through Zoom.

The expert-led sessions have been on nutrition, exercise, stoma care, hair care, skin care and managing anxiety.

Victoria Clare, Ovacome’s chief executive, said: “We have had such positive feedback from our beneficiaries about our new services, and we are continuing to deliver these new online services even when it is safe to resume face-to-face support again.”

Ovacome is just one of 28 Islington charities which received £500 through the Bags for Help scheme.

Keith Jackson, Bags of Help manager at Tesco, said: “We’re already working with all kinds of groups up the length and breadth of the country, all of whom are in urgent need of a cash boost in order to go on providing local people with vital services, but we’ve widened this even further.

“Whether you are from a homeless charity, a foodbank, or a support network for vulnerable individuals, you could qualify for some immediate financial support.”

The Tesco initiative previously saw customers vote to decide which community project or charity received a grant of up to £2,000, but during the Covid-19 crisis Tesco switched the process to a simple application for efficiency.

To apply for the grant, visit www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk