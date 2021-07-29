News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
How much are Islington's Monopoly squares worth in 2021?

William Mata

Published: 10:59 AM July 29, 2021   
Is it still worth taking a chance on Pentonville Road or The Angel, Islington outside of Monopoly?

The average house may now cost almost £1million, but Islington’s relative place on the Monopoly board has not markedly changed since 1935. 

New research from comparison site money.co.uk has produced a list of where each square on the London version of the board game would place, based on market value in 2021. 

And while there have been some big changes, notably Oxford Street taking over from Mayfair as the dearest, and Leicester Square dropping 14 places, Islington’s two squares have more or less retained their place. 

The Angel, Islington now has an average real-world house price of £898,638, placing it 17th out of 22 locations – two places higher than it was in the 1935 original. 

It is now one place above the borough’s other spot, Pentonville Road, which has a value of £738.403. At 18th, the road occupies the same space as it did almost 90 years ago. 

Regular players will know both squares are in the humble light blue family, alongside Euston Road.

Pentonville Road costs £120 and The Angel, Islington will set you back £100. 
 

