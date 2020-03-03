Search

Islington People's Right concludes 50th birthday celebration with Cathy Come Home screening and Ken Loach Q&A at Rio Cinema

PUBLISHED: 12:05 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 03 March 2020

Stock image of Ken Loach. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA

Stock image of Ken Loach. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Director Ken Loach field questions from the audience after his acclaimed drama Cathy Come Home is screened at the Rio Cinema in Dalston on Tuesday next week.

Islington People's Rights, an organisation that offers legal advice and help with welfare benefits and debts, will conclude a programme of events marking its 50th birthday with the screening and Q&A session in Kingsland High Street.

The movie will be shown at 6.30pm before Mr Loach takes questions in a session chaired by Jo Littler, professor of social analysis and cultural politics at City, University of London.

The event aims to raise awareness of people's rights and access to welfare benefits and services, and to reflect on how matters have changed over the decades. It will also highlight the current situation following years of austerity and the introduction of Universal Credit.

Tickets are available via ipradvice.org.uk/ipr50

