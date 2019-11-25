Islington People's Rights AGM: Austerity, poverty and Universal Credit discussed at event

Cllr Richard Watts speaking at the Islington People's Rights AGM 2019. Picture: IPR Archant

The community discussed austerity, poverty and Universal Credit at Islington People's Rights' (IPR) annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity has been offering free independent advice to people in the area since 1969 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

You may also want to watch:

Islington Council leader Richard Watts and Louise McGeehan, director of policy, rights and advocacy at Child Poverty Action Group both spoke at the event.

IPR chief exec Gerard Omasta-Milsom said: "Since IPR was founded in 1969, we have been committed to reducing poverty and the effects of debt in Islington. We now provide direct help to over 2,500 people a year.

"Today, over a third of Islington's population live in poverty meaning that there remains a continued and growing need for IPR's services.

"Whilst our AGM happens every year, our 50th anniversary enables us to reflect on the current challenges in meeting the demand for IPR services, given years of austerity and the introduction of Universal Credit."