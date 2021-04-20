News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Highbury performer marks World Burlesque Day with free classes

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:10 AM April 20, 2021   
Burlesque singer and dancer Priscilla Silcock, who uses the stage name Sapphira

Burlesque singer and dancer Priscilla Silcock, who uses the stage name Sapphira - Credit: Priscilla Silcock

A Highbury burlesque singer and dancer is giving free classes on Monday (April 26) to mark World Burlesque Day.

Priscilla Silcock, who uses the stage name Sapphira, is teaching a simple dance choreography that will be streamed along with a whole day of events online, via her Instagram page.

She hopes the classes will help “boost people’s morale” during the pandemic, and show people what burlesque, which stems from theatre and comedy, is all about.

Priscilla said: “The purpose of World Burlesque Day is to demystify this glorious art form which has given so many worldwide a self-esteem boost and to invite the public to try out this fun dance style as well as connecting the community around the globe.

"Since the lockdown, I have transitioned all my dance classes online and I have been teaching people in Islington and Italy on Zoom.

"It gave me the idea to offer free online dance classes for World Burlesque Day so I can continue to teach in the local area when classes reopen."

See instagram.com/worldburlesqueday.

