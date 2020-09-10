Islington gives telecoms firm the green light to install 150 wifi antennas on two council tower block roofs

Braithwaite House. Picture: Google google

Over 150 wifi antennas will be installed on top of two Islington Council tower blocks, despite protestations from residents about their safety.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Cliffe House. Picture: Google Michael Cliffe House. Picture: Google

An application to fit 65 antennae on top of 19-storey Braithwaite House, in Bunhill Row, Bunhill, and 86 antennae on top of the 23-storey Michael Cliffe House in Skinner Street, Clerkenwell was waved through by councillors on the planning sub-committee on Monday night.

Waldon Telecom had previously submitted an application last year to install 5G wireless internet technology on behalf of telecoms firm Luminet, which provides internet to businesses in central London.

However it was thrown out by councillors in November after residents claimed they had not been notified of the proposals and had no reassurances the technology was safe.

You may also want to watch:

A petition against Waldon’s revised application to install 4G technology was signed by 200 residents of Michael Cliffe House, but the deveopment was approved by councillors by three votes to two.

A condition attached to the planning permission outlaws any future 5G installations at the sites. The so-called fifth generation technology transmits data at higher frequency radio waves through targeted beams, which provide a faster wifi speed. Because waves at a higher frequency travel shorter distances, more masts are needed, and some people are concerned that exposure to higher energy radiation can damage DNA and potentially cause cancer.

The World Health Organisation and the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified all radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”, based on an increased risk for glioma, a malignant type of brain cancer.

Cllr Ben Mackmurdie asked “why the first application was said to be 5G”.

Planning officer Nat Baker told him: “A lot of people assume everything new is 5G, but we have a lot more details and clarification and now we know it’s not 5G.”

Sarah Nash, from Michael Cliffe’s tenants’ and residents’ association (TRA) committee, said: “There are a lot of people worried about the health implications. “How do we know the long term? We have no information about that. There are lots of residents who are already in poor health who don’t want it up.”