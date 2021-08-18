Published: 5:09 PM August 18, 2021

A physiotherapist who spent 40 years in the NHS is celebrating her retirement by abseiling down the side of the hospital where she works.

Suzanne Roberts, 58, of Islington, joined the NHS in 1981, and is now the head of integrated rehabilitation services at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Physiotherapist Suzanne Roberts at the start of her career in 1981 - Credit: Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

The mother-of-one will abseil 160 feet down the front of St Thomas’ Hospital next month to raise money for Guy’s and St Thomas’ Charity.

She said: “It will be a fitting final farewell and I’m really looking forward to it.

"Guy’s and St Thomas’ has been an amazing organisation and I’m going to miss it, but it’s time to hand over to the next generation – it’s good to leave somewhere feeling a little bit sad.

“I really hope allied health professionals going into the NHS will see working in the community as a real career choice – among others, we need physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists committed to delivering care to people at home.”

To support Suzanne’s fundraising see bit.ly/SuzanneRobertsJustGiving.