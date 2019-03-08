Wanted: Islington man stole £23,000 from close friends via Christmas Club con, claim police hunting him

An Islington man is wanted to for allegedly stealing more than £23,000 from his close friends through a bogus Christmas savings club.

Police are calling on the public to help them find Paul Bridges, 54, after he admitted spending his friends savings and then went into hiding.

Bridges ran a Christmas savings club for more than 50 people, where he collected weekly payments from members between November 2016 and November 2017, under the pretence they'd then be given a lump sum to spend for the festive period.

But Bridges never paid out the Christmas cash in December 2017 and, after reportedly telling cops he'd spent it, he's evaded his friends and police officers ever since.

Det Con Darren Burt, from North Central CID, said: “The money saved by those involved in the club was hard earned and many of the victims are retired, leaving them stretched and at a huge loss.

“If you know where Bridges could be please do get in touch.”

Bridges is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, with salt and pepper hair and a large build. He often has a red face and wears dark rimmed glasses.

He has links to North East London.

Anyone with information should call police on 101. To remain 100% anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Were you conned out of your Christmas club cash? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk