The Proclamation of King Charles III was made outside Islington Town Hall by Deputy Lieutenant Paul Herbage - Credit: Islington Council

Islington's mayor spoke of the country's "affection and gratitude" for Queen Elizabeth II at the borough's proclamation of a new monarch, following her death.

Dignitaries gathered outside the Town Hall in Upper Street on Sunday (September 11), where the borough's mayor, Cllr Marian Spall, gave a speech before Deputy Lieutenant Paul Herbage read the proclamation of the new monarch, King Charles III.

Flowers were placed outside Islington Town Hall in memory of Her Majesty The Queen by firefighter Abi Lagna of Islington London Fire Brigade, the mayor Marion Spall, and Islington's leader of the council Kaya Comer-Schwartz after the Proclamation ceremony - Credit: Islington Council

Islington mayor Marion Spall gives a speech, before the Proclamation of King Charles III was made outside Islington Town Hall by Deputy Lieutenant Paul Herbage - Credit: Islington Council

Brian Kay, the Sheriff of Islington, and Rev James Hughesdon from St Mary’s addressed an audience of about 140 people, including firefighters and councillors.

Cllr Spall said: "We come together this afternoon following the passing of our late sovereign, Queen Elizabeth the Second.

"Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch.

"Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of Islington of the beginning of our new King’s reign."

The ceremony was one of a series of similar events in boroughs, towns and cities throughout the nation.

The proclamation of a new monarch is an age-old ceremony last performed in February 1952 on the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the Queen took place at St Mary's Church in Upper Street, Islington - Credit: St Mary's Church

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the Queen took place at St Mary's Church in Upper Street, Islington - Credit: St Mary's Church

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the Queen took place at St Mary's Church nearby earlier that morning, led by Rev James Hughesdon.

During the service hymns were sung, including one of the late Queen's favourites, Praise My Soul.

MP for Islington South and Finsbury, Emily Thornberry, lead a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a service of thanksgiving for her life at St Mary's Church in Upper Street, Islington - Credit: St Mary's Church

MP for Islington South and Finsbury Emily Thornberry led a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, communion was presided over by the Bishop of Stepney Joanne Grenfell, and Daria Papysheva sang Bach's Quia Respexit.

Rev Hughesdon led the prayers, giving thanks for the life of King Charles III.

Following the service he said: "We were honoured that so many civic and community leaders attended our service of thanksgiving for her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the Queen took place at St Mary's Church in Upper Street, Islington - Credit: St Mary's Church

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the Queen took place at St Mary's Church in Upper Street, Islington - Credit: St Mary's Church

"Since the sad news last week we have seen many people come into the church to light a candle and write in our book of condolence.

"As the church at the heart of Islington we felt it was important to offer a space for people to give thanks to God for her late majesty and find comfort in their grief."

St Mary's remains open to visitors from 9am to 9pm every day for the 10 days of national mourning, until September 19.