Islington pub Alpaca wins lockdown service award
Louis Stapleton
- Credit: Matt Grayson
An Islington pub has won an award for providing food and drink takeaways during the lockdown.
Earlier this month, the Alpaca, an independent pub Angel, was decorated with the “Lockdown Hero Award”, a prize given by the Campaign for Real Ale Association (CAMRA): “for contributions to the community and to real ale”.
Owner Lola Owen said: “We feel absolutely honoured. We are glad that it meant as much to the community as it has to us to be able to still operate in some way during those terrible lockdown months.”
Formerly known as the New Rose, just ten days before the initial March 2020 lockdown, the Alpaca reopened its doors on Essex Road under a new name.
“Rather than stopping work altogether, they became one of the first pubs to do takeaways, starting with beers, wines, deli snacks, curries, stews and pies on offer.
Essex Road resident, Camila Puig, 25, spoke how it gave her a sense of normality.
“Knowing that, at the end of the day, you had a place where you could grab a nice drink, sit outside and have a chat with friends… it was an escape from the not-so-fun reality,” she said.
