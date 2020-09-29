Archway Tavern reopens with focus on ‘supporting local businesses’

Archway Tavern is back open. Picture: Chriss C Archant

The Archway Tavern has reopened its doors to socially distanced drinkers with a commitment to supporting local businesses.

Archway Tavern is back open. Picture: Chriss C Archway Tavern is back open. Picture: Chriss C

The pub first closed in 2014, after a failed spell as rock venue The Intrepid Fox, and reopened last November following a £13 million regeneration of Navigator Square - but only at sporadic times due to licencing issues.

These have now been resolved and the pub is able to open during daytimes and evenings until the 10pm curfew.

It is focussed on sourcing products from local businesses, with beers on tap coming from local breweries Two Tribes, Hammerton and Muswell Hillbilly.

Food events have been taking place at weekends since it opened in August, with food trucks supplying goods such as fried chicken and homemade burgers.

It is celebrating Oktoberfest last weekend and next, with German beers and bratwurst on sale from breakfast onwards.

Until September, the tavern was only open in the evenings, but it is now open in the daytime as a workspace too.

It is being managed by Nichola, Ian and Alba, who would prefer to only use their first names. Assistant manager Alba said: “The Archway Tavern is one of north London’s most iconic pubs.

“We pride ourselves on providing a community hub, co-working space, creative hub and a great place to have a drink.”

To celebrate international coffee day on Thursday, October 1, patrons can get buy-one-get-one-free coffees for those drinking in during October.

It is also offering a takeaway drinks service in the evenings with 10 per cent off.

Alba said Archway Tavern is “proud” of its relationship with local suppliers: “We want to put Archway back on the map as a leading venue for the arts, music, theatre and comedy.”

The pub also hopes to bring culture to the venue once building on the back area is completed.

It will house an art gallery featuring pieces from local artists and host live music events promoting local culture.

Enterprise Inns sold the building in March last year to Wapping real estate company Searchgrade Ltd, whose director David Pearlman has the same role at commercial lettings firm Pearl and Coutts, which is headquartered in White Lion Street.