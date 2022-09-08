Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II talking to the teaching staff, during her tour of the City and Islington College in 2011 - Credit: PA

Tributes have been paid by figures from across north London to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Mayor of Islington, Cllr Marian Spall, said: “On behalf of the borough of Islington, I would like to voice our great sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen, and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at a time of great personal sadness, as well as national mourning.

“As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, The Queen had a special place in countless hearts, and inspired huge respect, loyalty and affection. We will open a book of condolence at Islington Town Hall for residents and visitors who would like to pay their respects and express their condolences in their own words.”

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, and his team, said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deepest sympathy to His Majesty The King and all members of the Royal Family.”

Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss at Balmoral on September 8 - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding in 1947 - Credit: PA

Her Majesty the Queen meets Australian actress Cate Blanchett at the Almeida Theatre in Islington, in 1999 - Credit: PA

Her Majesty the Queen listens to the two Artistic Directors Iain McDiarmid (left) and Jonathan Kent (right) in the stalls at the Almeida Theatre in Islington, in 1999 - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II watches pupils in a reception class for immigrant children during her tour of the Hungerford Primary School, Islington, in 1967 - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II watches students as they examine a mock murder scene in a classroom, during her tour of the City and Islington College in 2011 - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II watches students study fitness tests in action, as people ride static bikes in a classroom during her tour of City and Islington College in 2011 - Credit: PA



