Live: Islington tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
- Credit: PA
Tributes have been paid by figures from across north London to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.
The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.
In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
The Mayor of Islington, Cllr Marian Spall, said: “On behalf of the borough of Islington, I would like to voice our great sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen, and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at a time of great personal sadness, as well as national mourning.
“As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, The Queen had a special place in countless hearts, and inspired huge respect, loyalty and affection. We will open a book of condolence at Islington Town Hall for residents and visitors who would like to pay their respects and express their condolences in their own words.”
Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, and his team, said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deepest sympathy to His Majesty The King and all members of the Royal Family.”