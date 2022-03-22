Quentin Blake’s House of Illustration: A new dawn for Clerkenwell?

Above the centuries-old water sources of Clerkenwell, a new force is set to flow through Islington life, as Quentin Blake’s House of Illustration embarks on the next stage of its development on the site of a historic Islington waterway.

With the go-ahead from Islington Council given in early March, the museum can start its ambitious plans to build at New River Head.

The industrial heritage site is a grouping of buildings constructed over the course of London’s history. Established in the 17th century to bring Hertfordshire water to Londoners, it has been closed to the public since the 1950s.

The site as it stands - Credit: Flora Bowen

It now houses the remains of a windmill, built in the 17th century, a mid-19th-century engine house, a boiler house and coal store. Thames Water’s ownership brings the space into the 21st century, with a water pump still active on site.

The central engine house will be an exhibition space organised across three floors, with the top floor reserved for the Quentin Blake gallery, holding some of the artist’s archive of 45,000 works. A café and shop will be built in the boiler house.

Another exhibition space will be in the coal store where Roald Dahl collaborator-Blake filmed the BBC documentary ‘The Drawing of My Life’.

Before the House’s acquisition, a private investor had proposed to convert the buildings into flats.

By contrast Paul Thornton, former chairman of the Amwell Society says the House will open up the site to the public, increasing knowledge of New River Head’s role in the development of London throughout the 17th and 18th centuries.

He praises the House’s approach to working directly with the community groups.

“It has been a joy working with the house; they’ve been very thoughtful.

“We are thrilled to have the House of Illustration in our midst and we can’t wait for it to open.”

In the future, he envisions a new cultural quarter in the area, together with Sadler’s Wells and the Postal Museum, which will bring more visitors and economic investment, as well as increasing green space in the most densely populated borough in the country.

“It will make the area more permeable, as people will be able to enjoy the surroundings.

“It will become part of our day-to-day lives – at the moment it is so closed off it may as well be a prison.”

The New River Head location - Credit: Justin Piperger

Community work is a key part of the museum’s outreach. In February, the team worked with older residents in Clerkenwell to create an illustrated map drawn from their memories of the area, featuring eels outside pie and mash shops and children playing in Second World War bomb sites.

A learning studio on site for schools, students, and residents will further expand this engagement.

As for professional work, artistic director Olivia Ahmad says the museum tends to work with artists with boundary-breaking practices in illustration, whose projects have no obvious commercial outlet.

Already the museum’s Engine House Residency is supporting projects which aim to explore site-specific history.

Laura Copsey, an illustrator-in-residence alongside collaborator Philip Crewe, describes the House as a leader in the field of visual storytelling.

Their work, carried out remotely earlier this year, focused on exploring the occupations of craftspeople on the river in early 17th century Clerkenwell.

In an exhibition in the windmill this September, their plan is to create a ‘museum of ephemera’ presenting the influence of the river on trades people's lives, complete with beer brewed to a mediaeval recipe, using water from the New River Head reservoir.

“What we want to champion is the curiosity and incredible heritage of that site and of the river itself.

“The histories we were looking into can never really be known because they were the non dominant narratives associated with New River Head.

“It is storytelling, but taking a slightly different approach, to introduce an element of fun to people.

“Hopefully there is a more embodied experience of a story, where you can really feel it, rather than just seeing it.”

If the House manages to secure the necessary £5million by October to begin building, work should be completed by the end of 2023 - when the next chapter of their story can begin.