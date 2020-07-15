Search

Advanced search

Islington racing car driver hands out coronavirus supplies with new initiative

PUBLISHED: 11:43 15 July 2020

Branko Kiprovski has been giving out Covid-19 supplies to shops and businesses in Islington.

Branko Kiprovski has been giving out Covid-19 supplies to shops and businesses in Islington.

Archant

An Islington racing car driver has launched an initiative to help the community during the coronavirus crisis.

Branko Kiprovski wants to give back by giving out coronavirus supplies, in this example, to a garage.Branko Kiprovski wants to give back by giving out coronavirus supplies, in this example, to a garage.

Branko Kiprovski is handing out masks, hand sanitiser and visors to businesses, foodbanks and families in the borough with his new Action Against Covid-19 project.

The 38-year-old Macedonian racer, who has won rally competitions around eastern Europe and is scheduled to compete in the BMW Compact Cup this weekend, is appealing for donations so he can keep the initiative running.

He said: “I try to find the people who most need it (the equipment) by helping out neighbours on the frontline who have the most contact (with coronavirus) or people who can’t afford food.”

Since 2017, Branko has also been running a road safety initiative in Islington schools.

Branko Kiprovski is a racing car driver. Branko Kiprovski is a racing car driver.

READ MORE: Racing driver pilots road safety scheme at Laycock Primary School

Anyone with donations for Branko’s Action Against Covid-19 should email brankokiprovski@gmail.com.

Branko Kiprovski is handing out coronavirus supplies to the community.Branko Kiprovski is handing out coronavirus supplies to the community.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Islington reveals second ‘people-friendly’ neighbourhood

Englefield Road, Islington. Picture: Google Maps

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in Canonbury

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Application to demolish historic ‘station master’s house’ in Islington submitted

The historic building which is up for possible demolition. Picture: Francis Ware

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Islington reveals second ‘people-friendly’ neighbourhood

Englefield Road, Islington. Picture: Google Maps

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in Canonbury

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Application to demolish historic ‘station master’s house’ in Islington submitted

The historic building which is up for possible demolition. Picture: Francis Ware

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to trace man over bus sex assault and Finsbury Park attempted rape

Abdul Yusuf who police want to track down. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Former Arsenal defender Winterburn on Liverpoo’s invincible efforts

Arsenal's Nigel Winterburn celebrates with Thierry Henry at Highbury

Premier League clubs agree transfer window dates

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Islington racing car driver hands out coronavirus supplies with new initiative

Branko Kiprovski has been giving out Covid-19 supplies to shops and businesses in Islington.

The 1975 reschedule huge outdoor green-themed Finsbury Park show to 2021

The 1975. Picture: Chuff Media

Arsenal’s Arteta bemoans ‘crazy minutes’ for players

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta shouts instructions on the touchline