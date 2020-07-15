Islington racing car driver hands out coronavirus supplies with new initiative
PUBLISHED: 11:43 15 July 2020
Archant
An Islington racing car driver has launched an initiative to help the community during the coronavirus crisis.
Branko Kiprovski is handing out masks, hand sanitiser and visors to businesses, foodbanks and families in the borough with his new Action Against Covid-19 project.
The 38-year-old Macedonian racer, who has won rally competitions around eastern Europe and is scheduled to compete in the BMW Compact Cup this weekend, is appealing for donations so he can keep the initiative running.
He said: “I try to find the people who most need it (the equipment) by helping out neighbours on the frontline who have the most contact (with coronavirus) or people who can’t afford food.”
Since 2017, Branko has also been running a road safety initiative in Islington schools.
READ MORE: Racing driver pilots road safety scheme at Laycock Primary School
Anyone with donations for Branko’s Action Against Covid-19 should email brankokiprovski@gmail.com.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.