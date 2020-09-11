Search

Spotlight on Islington residents in TV documentary

PUBLISHED: 13:25 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 11 September 2020

Upper Street around The Angel.Picture:Ken Mears

Upper Street around The Angel.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

The spotlight was thrown onto Islington in a new TV documentary series about the people of the borough.

Channel 5’s The Mega Council Estate Next Door raises difficult questions by following residents in different life circumstances.

“The difference between haves and have nots is glaring,” says the narrator in the opening montage. “Nowhere is the wealth gap more striking than Islington.”

The show, which follows Islington residents as they go about their lives, draws attention to inequality in the borough while celebrating some of its most colourful characters.

It highlights the contrast between the lives of the people it features; a mother of four boys shares the bed with two of her sons because of housing issues, while a wealthier resident discusses drug dealing near his property in a converted church.

Episode two of the series will be broadcast on September 13 at 9pm.

