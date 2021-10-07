Islington to roll out 'people friendly pavements'

Published: 9:27 AM October 7, 2021

“People-friendly pavements” are going to be rolled out to make Islington's streets more accessible for disabled and older people, by repaving footways, maintaining foliage, adding dropped kerbs and tactile paving, and removing street clutter.

Green Party councillor Caroline Russell brought the motion committing to campaign group Transport for All's 'equal pavements pledge' and it was passed at a full council meeting last week.

The council also called on the Mayor of London to support the pledge.

Cllr Russell said: “The news is full of stories about changes to our roads to cut the traffic, but pavements rarely hit the headlines.

"It’s hard to cut a ribbon on a well maintained pavement but really we should be celebrating basic maintenance and modest interventions like dropped kerbs.

"Inconsistent tactile paving, uneven or steep pavements, potholes and tree roots, street clutter, stray bin bags and bollards all make our streets difficult and at times impossible for disabled and older people to use safely.

"It is crucial our streets work for everyone and that we listen to and work with older and disabled people to ensure they are not deterred from getting around by pavements that are not fit for purpose."