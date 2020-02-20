Ben Kinsella Trust wins innovation award for work to tackle knife crime

Ben Kinsella. PA Archive/Press Association Images

The Ben Kinsella Trust won its first award in recognition of it's innovative work to stop knife crime last night.

It scooped the best innovation category at the London Impact Awards and was given £30,000 to further it's work in the capital.

The trust, which runs knife crime prevention workshops in schools, supports young people affected by violence and works with families, was formed after the senseless murder of Ben Kinsella in 2008.

Holloway School student, Ben, was 16-years-old and celebrating his GCSEs when he was attacked in North Road in the Cally. Three men, Jade Braithwaite, Juress Kika and Michael Alleyne were convicted and jailed.

Ben's sister, Brooke Kinsella, said: "We are quite overwhelmed and honoured to receive our first award after starting our work almost 12 years ago. To be recognised for innovation means the world and we know that Ben would be so proud, as we are of him."

The trust's chief exec Patrick Green added: "We were honoured to be shortlisted so it's still a bit of a shock, it was a huge surprise to us to win so we're still taking it in. We have always set out to try and tackle the problem differently and find creative ways to make young people understand how negative knife crime is and try to break the misconceptions. We work corroboratively with lots of organisations across the borough. We are incredibly grateful to my incredible team who always go the extra mile."

He added: "£30,000 is a phenomenal sum for us which will be used to support the organisation in terms of fundraising going forward." Patrick says the cash will help bring in a business development worker to help secure the charity's long-term future.

Judges praised the unique, interactive way in which The Ben Kinsella Trust engages with children and young people and the consistently high standards of its work.

The awards were delivered by the London Community Foundation and sponsored by Citi investment banking company.

The gongs honour charitable organisations and individuals in the capital for working to reduce youth violence and helping to build positive futures for youngsters at risk.

Kate Markey, chief executive of The London Community Foundation, said: "We see every day the impact that community groups and individuals have supporting young people affected by or at risk of youth violence. Thanks to the support of the Citi Foundation, the London Impact Awards have given us an opportunity to recognise the extraordinary work that is taking place across the Capital"