Published: 9:12 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 9:39 AM April 12, 2021

From today (April 12) pubs, cafes and restaurants can finally begin serving customers outdoors again.

If you are wondering where to book in Islington, the Gazette has rounded up a few of the great beer gardens in the borough opening this week.



The Drapers Arms

44 Barnsbury Street

Gastropub The Drapers Arms is the perfect choice if you’d like to celebrate pubs reopening in style. Its large garden will be open, with spaces available to book over the phone. Open 12pm - 11pm Monday-Sunday.

Drapers Arms in Barnsbury Street - Credit: Drapers Arms

The Castle

54 Pentonville Road

The Castle boasts a large roof terrace and outdoor area despite its deceptively small appearance, making it a great place to enjoy a drink with friends in the setting sunshine. Bookings are still available for the late afternoon on April 12 (hurry!). Open Monday-Sunday noon - 11pm.





The Canonbury Tavern

21 Canonbury Place

With a large outdoor garden, The Canonbury is a great place to book an evening drink in the sunshine. They’re dog-friendly, too. A few slots are available on April 12 - just note the latest booking time for outdoor tables is 7pm. Open 11am - 9pm (when the garden closes).





The Duchess of Kent

441 Liverpool Road

A much-loved local pub with plenty of curb side tables and a fresh lick of bright blue paint, dining at the Duchess of Kent will feel like home. We recommend booking for a Sunday roast - it’s complete with bottomless Yorkies. All outdoor tables are covered and most have heaters. Open noon - 10pm daily.





The Old Queen’s Head

44 Essex Rd

This popping pub with a once-packed dance floor will reopen its doors on Wednesday (April 14), with curbside and garden seating. They aren’t taking bookings, so turn up promptly if you want to sample their oozing burgers and refreshing cocktails. Open 4pm -10pm Tuesday-Friday and noon - 10pm weekends.





The Alpaca Islington

84-86 Essex Road

We recommend booking a curb side seat for Sunday at this Gastropub - you’ll be treated to a delectable roast with what may well be the biggest Yorkshires you’ve ever seen. Open noon - 10pm Monday to Friday, 10am - 10pm Saturdays and noon - 10pm Sundays.







