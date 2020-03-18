Search

Islington’s Covid-19 task force calls for volunteers to help people rough sleeping

PUBLISHED: 14:40 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 18 March 2020

The Union Chapel on Upper Street.Picture:Ken Mears

A Covid-19 task forced dedicated to helping homeless people is calling for volunteers to get involved.

Volunteers will assemble outside Union Chapel in Compton Terrace at 3.30pm today, and the meeting will be held outside.

Social justice group Museum of Homelessness (MoH) and Streets Kitchen will lead the meeting, and will pair people who haven’t done outreach before with more experienced volunteers.

Matt Turtle, of MoH, said: “We want to get out there to boys and girls on the streets who are concerned about the way things are developing. Some are really worries – food banks are closing down, it’s concerning for people. So we want to be there, firstly to provide that mobile outreach in Islington in order to reassure people and give the support they need.”

Islington’s task force has criticised the government for releasing inadequate guidance on how to care for people who are rough sleeping during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matt added: “Imagine your homeless. If you’re homeless, how can you self-isolate? How can you call 111? Is it too risky to go into a hostel?”

MoH and Streets Kitchen have called on the government to block book hotel rooms with bathrooms so homeless people who catch the virus have somewhere to self-isolate.

If you can’t make it along today but want to help out over the coming months, contact: matt@museumofhomelessness.org

