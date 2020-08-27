Enjoy a slice: Islington cake artist bakes enormous fondant fancy

Creative cake artist Cynthia Akinsanya with an example of the giant fondant fancies. Picture: Jemimah Akinsanya Archant

An Islington confectionary expert is baking new ground by creating a giant fondant fancy to thank NHS staff and celebrate Cake Week 2020 at the same time.

Creative cake artist Cynthia Akinsanya. Picture: Jemimah Akinsanya Creative cake artist Cynthia Akinsanya. Picture: Jemimah Akinsanya

Creative cake artist Cynthia Akinsanya has made the popular vanilla sponge, jam and buttercream treat big enough for 50 people to enjoy a slice for the national celebration week from August 31 to September 6.

While a regular-sized fondant fancies are about one inch squared, Cynthia’s enormous version scales up at 10” by 3” by 10”.

“Lockdown has had us all baking and reaching for comfort food and nostalgic treats,” Cynthia, who owns Delights by Cynthia in Islington, said. “I’m thrilled to be taking part in Cake Week and to work on this super-sweet project.

Creative cake artist Cynthia Akinsanya with a normal fondant fancy. Picture: Jemimah Akinsanya Creative cake artist Cynthia Akinsanya with a normal fondant fancy. Picture: Jemimah Akinsanya

“Fondant fancies take me right back to my childhood; birthday parties or tea time on a Sunday as a special treat. Let’s face it, you can’t go wrong with an exceedingly good cake, who doesn’t love cake?”

She plans to donate her creation to the Whittington Hospital to thank the staff after she collapsed with a pulmonary embolism in May and spent six days on a Covid-free ward.

Cake Week is a national event which will see live bake-a-longs, new launches, promotions and masterclasses from experts and celebrities.