Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington's 'incredible' care workers honoured at annual awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 08:31 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 12 July 2019

Islington's Dignity in Care Awards winners 2019. Picture: Islington Council

Islington's Dignity in Care Awards winners 2019. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

Care workers' "incredible and often overlooked" efforts to support vulnerable people in Islington were celebrated at the council's annual Dignity in Care Awards on Monday.

From left: Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismial, Sara Nakato and Cllr Janet Burgess. Picture: Islington CouncilFrom left: Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismial, Sara Nakato and Cllr Janet Burgess. Picture: Islington Council

The gongs aim to encourage and reward high care standards in the borough, and nearly 100 people were nominated in recognition of their graft and professionalism this year.

You may also want to watch:

The ceremony was held at Islington Assembly Hall, and a judging panel made up of representatives from Age UK Islington, Healthwatch Islington and social care chief Cllr Janet Burgess picked winners in eight categories.

This included Esther Alupu, of Islington Council's reablement team, who scooped Carer of the year in the Domiciliary Care and Reablement category, and Sarah Nakato, of Mayfair Homecare, who won the new George Durack Lifetime Achievement Award. George Durack was a former Islington Councillor, campaigner and chair of Islington Pensioners Forum, who died last year, aged 94.

"I feel so proud and happy to get this award," Sarah Nakoto said. "The people I work with are often feeling frail or vulnerable and have maybe lost some confidence. I love that I get the opportunity to work with people to regain that confidence and support them to reach their goals and be as independent as they can be."

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Islington shopkeeper tells of terrifying moment robber threatened to ‘pour acid’ over her

Police are appealing for information after a man robbed a White Conduit Street shop on July 2. Picture: Supplied

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Islington shopkeeper tells of terrifying moment robber threatened to ‘pour acid’ over her

Police are appealing for information after a man robbed a White Conduit Street shop on July 2. Picture: Supplied

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington’s ‘incredible’ care workers honoured at annual awards ceremony

Islington's Dignity in Care Awards winners 2019. Picture: Islington Council

North London captain Bardon wants to see fielding improvement against Uxbridge

Freddie Issitt of North London CC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Brondesbury captain Overy confident ahead of top-of-the-table clash

N Jones of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Who’s who: Holloway councillor raising Islington knife crime at Swiss peace summit

Cllr Michelline Ngongo, Islington North MP and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Cllr Dave Poyser and Cllr Marian Spall at the Hillrise Summer Festival

Four guilty of violent disorder following St John Street ‘gang fight’

General view of Blackfriars Crown Court in London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists