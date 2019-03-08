Islington's 'incredible' care workers honoured at annual awards ceremony

Islington's Dignity in Care Awards winners 2019. Picture: Islington Council Archant

Care workers' "incredible and often overlooked" efforts to support vulnerable people in Islington were celebrated at the council's annual Dignity in Care Awards on Monday.

From left: Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismial, Sara Nakato and Cllr Janet Burgess. Picture: Islington Council From left: Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismial, Sara Nakato and Cllr Janet Burgess. Picture: Islington Council

The gongs aim to encourage and reward high care standards in the borough, and nearly 100 people were nominated in recognition of their graft and professionalism this year.

The ceremony was held at Islington Assembly Hall, and a judging panel made up of representatives from Age UK Islington, Healthwatch Islington and social care chief Cllr Janet Burgess picked winners in eight categories.

This included Esther Alupu, of Islington Council's reablement team, who scooped Carer of the year in the Domiciliary Care and Reablement category, and Sarah Nakato, of Mayfair Homecare, who won the new George Durack Lifetime Achievement Award. George Durack was a former Islington Councillor, campaigner and chair of Islington Pensioners Forum, who died last year, aged 94.

"I feel so proud and happy to get this award," Sarah Nakoto said. "The people I work with are often feeling frail or vulnerable and have maybe lost some confidence. I love that I get the opportunity to work with people to regain that confidence and support them to reach their goals and be as independent as they can be."