Islington’s education chief announces he’s stepping down

PUBLISHED: 18:12 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 08 January 2019

Cllr Joe Caluori, Islington Council's children and young people leader, belives 'encouraging steps' have been made to make the borough safer. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington’s education chief has announced he’s stepping down after nearly six years in the job.

The launch of a series of recommendations from the Fair Futures Commission to place at Arts and Media School Islington: (From left to right) Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn, deputy chair Kadeema Woodbyrne, chairman Jermain Jackman, leader of Islington Council Richard Watts and education chief cllr Joe Caluori. Photo by Em Fitzgerald The launch of a series of recommendations from the Fair Futures Commission to place at Arts and Media School Islington: (From left to right) Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn, deputy chair Kadeema Woodbyrne, chairman Jermain Jackman, leader of Islington Council Richard Watts and education chief cllr Joe Caluori. Photo by Em Fitzgerald

Cllr Joe Caluori will bow out as education boss next month as he prepares for the new challenge of becoming deputy director of The Smith Institute, an education-orientated think tank founded by former Labour leader John Smith.

Cllr Calouri, who will continue on as Labour’s Mildmay ward representative, singled out improvements in Islington’s schools and youth offending service, as well as the new Bright Start programme, which supports “families from pregnancy to a child’s fifth birthday”, as being among his proudest achievements in the job.

“I feel a lot has been achieved,” he told the Gazette. “There has been a lot of hard times – the youth crime and gang issues we have had have been really difficult and distressing for the community.

“But we have managed to keep all the children’s centres open, we have not closed any youth centres, our young offenders service is much better than it was and our integrated gangs team is a really good model for best practice.

“So I’m really proud of what we have done but it’s a good time for someone else to come on.”

He’s also played a leading role in lobbying the government to create a national strategy for combatting county lines operations, where young people are groomed to traffic class A drugs into rural and seaside areas.

Islington’s children’s boss believes the Fair Futures commission, an independent youth-led initiative which put policy suggestions to council chiefs, all of which were accepted, provides the perfect framework for his successor to build upon.

In a letter announcing his resignation, Cllr Caluori told his 46 Labour colleagues the leadership role “has been the most enjoyable and meaningful professional or political role I have ever held”.

He added: “It has genuinely changed the course of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to have had the opportunity to serve the community in this way.”

The outgoing education chief also joked that his new role at the The Smith Institute shouldn’t be confused with the better known Adam Smith Institute, named after the classical liberal thinker and favoured by Thatcherites.

Cllr Caulouri went on to praise “progress made by the poorest pupils” under his tenure against a backdrop of “hostile government policy on academisation, free schools and budget cuts”.

“I will support my successor in any way needed,” he said. “I look forward to holding the leadership to account from the backbenches.”

