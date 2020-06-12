Islington’s first low-traffic neighbourhood will be in St Peter’s ward

Islington’s first low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) will be in St Peter’s ward, the council announced on June 12.

LTNs are designed to stop rat-running in residential streets to make neighbourhoods safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Work on the St Peter’s ward LTN is due to start on July 3 and be completed by July 9.

Changes will apply to Prebend Street, Danbury Street, Colebrooke Row, and Wharf Road.

The council will install traffic filters on certain streets that will block motor vehicles while still allowing people on bicycles through.

In some cases, the traffic filters will be enforced by cameras. Emergency vehicles will still have access.

The measures will initially be in place under an 18-month experimental traffic order.

A public consultation will then take place in June and July 2021 for local people to indicate whether they would like these measures to remain in place permanently.

More LTNs are set to introduced in the Canonbury, Highbury, Clerkenwell, Nags Head, and St Mary’s areas by the autumn.

The town hall will use measures such as bollards and banned turns to create its LTNs.

This comes after council leader Richard Watts last month announced up to a third of Islington could be covered by LTNs by the end of the year.

Last month the council launched a Commonplace webpage to ask local people to give ideas and suggestions on what can be done to improve their streets. There have been more than 2,200 comments so far.

Islington’s environment and transport chief Cllr Rowena Champion said: “It’s vital we act to create people-friendly streets, where it is easier and safer to walk and cycle, and streets are better and more pleasant for all.

“With less traffic in recent weeks, people have been telling us they are enjoying their streets more. The work being done in St Peter’s will help local people to socially distance as they make essential trips, whilst also creating safer, cleaner and more pleasant streets.

“These plans are moving forward at pace, and we look forward to announcing details of more people-friendly streets neighbourhoods in the near-future.”

Islington’s sole opposition councillor Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East) said: “Well done Islington for coming forward with real action to make it safer for people to walk and cycle.

“At this time of reduced public transport capacity and physical distancing it’s vital that street space is reallocated for people.

“I look forward to seeing the detailed proposals for Highbury and engaging with residents as the plans are developed over the summer.

“And I hope that a smooth roll out in St Peter’s ward shows just what a positive difference these simple measures will make. Residents all over the borough will be waiting to hear how traffic can be reduced in their areas.”