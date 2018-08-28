Islington’s Freightliners City Farm to expand education programme thanks to £124,000 grant

Liz McCallister at Freightliners Farm. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Freightliners City Farm will be able to run education and community projects thanks to a £124,000 grant.

London’s second oldest city farm, in Paradise Park, was given the much-welcomed funding by the City Bridge Trust, the City of London Corporation’s charitable arm.

It will pay for a farm development manager to run new projects for youngsters, with the aim of increasing the 45,000 visitors it gets every year.

Liz McAllister of Freightliners said: “At 40 years old, many of our buildings and spaces are in need of a fairly hefty revamp. This new role will mean the farm can closely involve volunteers and wider community as we build new projects.

“It will help to improve the site and facilities for visitors now and into the future as well as providing new crucial opportunities for learning and skills development.”

Alison Gowman, chair of the city bridge trust committee, added: “Our funding will provide a great opportunity to boost the charity’s educational programmes and to enhance the visitor experience.”