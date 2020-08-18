Islington man put through his paces in 365-day charity running challenge

Islington's Ken Hettiarachi is aiming to run, on average, 8km every day for a year. Picture: Ken Hettiarachi Archant

An Islington man is running the equivalent of 8km every day for a year to raise money for charity.

Ken Hettiarachi, of Caledonian Road, has committed to run 2,920km this year - which works out at 8km each day, on average - to raise £3,650 for The Hunger Project UK.

His friend Mark Quinlan, who lives in Dublin, has signed up for 1,825km in a year, or 5km each day, as part of Ken’s same Run 365 Challenge.

They started on June 6, Ken’s 56th birthday, and August 19 marked exactly a year since Ken took up running.

He used to weigh over 100kg and had type two diabetes, but lifestyle changes to his diet and activity levels have seen him nearly cure himself of the illness and drop to between 80kg and 90kg.

Ken said he has done extensive research into running safety and how to minimise the possibility of injury, such as making sure to maintain the correct posture and wearing suitable shoes.

The Hunger Project works to end poverty around the world, reaching women and men living in rural villages in 13 countries in Africa, South Asia and Latin America.

Life coach and masseur Ken chose the charity because it not only provides aid, but educates people to give them the skills they need to prosper over their lifetimes.

“It’s going to the place and helping people to help themselves, rather than give them a lot of money and providing aid - which is necessary sometimes - but I think it’s more empowering to help communities be sustainable,” Ken, who was born in Sri Lanka, told the Gazette.

He added: “My stand is a world where no one goes hungry.

“So I have started this Run 365 Challenge to raise £3,650 to help The Hunger Project do some amazing work to empower and educate people in Africa, South Asia, and Latin America to end their own hunger.

“And I’m inviting others to join me.

“The Hunger Project is doing amazing work and our fundraising will make such a difference to empowering communities around the world during this time.”

Donate to the challenge here, or read more about The Hunger Project’s Covid-19 response here.