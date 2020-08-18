Search

Advanced search

Islington business fined £100K for ‘spam emails’

PUBLISHED: 16:17 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 18 August 2020

Koypo was found to have sent 21 million 'spam' emails. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Koypo was found to have sent 21 million 'spam' emails. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poike

An Islington business has been fined £100,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over PPI emails.

Koypo Laboratories on North Road, described as a “lead generator specialising in scientific customer acquisition”, was found to have sent more than 21 million spam emails without consent between March 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018.

The ICO was first alerted to its activities in 2018, having received a number of complaints about Koypo and its Simple PPI Claims brand sending unsolicited emails.

An investigation over the next two years found affiliate websites, where Koypo claimed consent had been obtained, did not name Koypo or make it clear people may receive marketing about PPI claims.

The sites relied on providing consent to “third parties” and “partners”, which was labelled too general to demonstrate valid consent by the ICO.

A report written by Andy Curry, ICO’s head of civil investigations, wrote a report on August 4 which says Koypo did not

“deliberately contravene” the law, but “failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the contraventions”.

You may also want to watch:

It must now pay £100,000 by September 4 for breaching Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulation (PECR) laws.

PECRs sit alongside the Data Protection Act and GDPR, giving people specific privacy rights in relation to electronic communications.

These include rules on cookies, security, privacy, location data, itemised billing, line identification, directory listings, and marketing calls, emails, texts and faxes.

If the ICO receives full payment from Koypo by September 3, the fine is reduced by 20 per cent to £80,000.

Natasha Longson, the ICO’s investigations group manager, said: “Spam emails cause nuisance and disruption to people’s lives.

“This firm failed to follow the rules about lawful marketing and so we took action. I would urge anyone bothered by nuisance emails, texts or calls to report them to the ICO.”

Koypo did not respond to request for comment.

However, it told the ICO that it has instructed a law firm to develop procedures around compliant handling of data under PECRs and has suspended its email marketing campaigns.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘People-friendly streets’: Ambulance chiefs voice safety concerns over Islington Council blocking roads with bollards

London Ambulance Service chiefs have expressed concerns about Islington Council's people friendy streets scheme. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

Jailed: ‘Terrifying’ knifeman who attacked police in Liverpool Road gets 15 years

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Islington’s HMP Pentonville cracks down on contraband with ‘advanced’ x-ray scanner

The machines allow staff to “instantly” see if prisoners are smuggling in contraband. Picture: Ministry of Justice

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Mikel Arteta given more power over Arsenal transfers after Rual Sanllehi’s exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the trophy after winning the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘People-friendly streets’: Ambulance chiefs voice safety concerns over Islington Council blocking roads with bollards

London Ambulance Service chiefs have expressed concerns about Islington Council's people friendy streets scheme. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

Jailed: ‘Terrifying’ knifeman who attacked police in Liverpool Road gets 15 years

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Islington’s HMP Pentonville cracks down on contraband with ‘advanced’ x-ray scanner

The machines allow staff to “instantly” see if prisoners are smuggling in contraband. Picture: Ministry of Justice

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Mikel Arteta given more power over Arsenal transfers after Rual Sanllehi’s exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the trophy after winning the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Middlesex settle for a share of the spoils with Kent

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Martin Keown warns Arsenal fans not to heap pressure on William Saliba

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron (right) and Saint Etienn's William Saliba battle for the ball during the Pre-Season match at St James' Park, Newcastle.

A closer look at Arsenal Women’s Champions League opponents

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Hotshot Miedema hitting big numbers on duty for Arsenal and Netherlands

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Islington business fined £100K for ‘spam emails’

Koypo was found to have sent 21 million 'spam' emails. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto