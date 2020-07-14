Islington reveals second ‘people-friendly’ neighbourhood

The location of Islington’s second people-friendly streets neighbourhood has been revealed.

Canonbury East will house the second low-traffic area, which aims to create a greener and safer walking and cycling environment as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Work on the Canonbury East neighbourhood will start on July 27 and will see traffic filters block through-traffic in 10 streets.

These are Dove Road, Ockendon Road, Englefield Road, Northchurch Road, Elmore Street, Downham Road, Henshall Street, Cleveland Road, Halliford Street and Shepperton Road.

There will be cameras enforcing the filters at some locations, but buses, emergency services vehicles, residents accessing their properties and deliveries will all be exempt.

Cllr Rowena Champion, executive member for environment and transport at Islington Council, said: “By creating a network of people-friendly streets across Islington, we are making it easier and safer to walk, cycle, and use buggies and wheelchairs, ensuring that our streets are more pleasant for all.

“The people-friendly streets neighbourhood in Canonbury East will create a safer, cleaner and friendlier environment for local residents, while giving appropriate space for social distancing as people make essential trips.

“We are working tirelessly to redesign Islington’s streets in order to create a greener borough and to respond effectively to Covid-19.”

The measures have been implemented under an 18-month Experimental Traffic Order, and a consultation on the changes will take place in July 2021.

Islington’s first low-traffic neighbourhood is in St Peter’s ward and came into force earlier this month.

Further people-friendly streets neighbourhoods are set to be introduced in the Canonbury West, Highbury, Clerkenwell, Nags Head, and St Mary’s areas by the autumn.

Other temporary measures, such as temporary cycle lanes and school streets, are also scheduled to be implemented soon.

In May, Islington Council launched a Commonplace webpage to ask local people for their ideas and suggestions on street improvements. It has garnered more than 3,400 comments.