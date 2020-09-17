Search

Islington’s Streets Fest reimagined with large-scale outreach work amid pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:28 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 17 September 2020

Members of partner organisations and council staff meeting outside of Union Chapel to begin a large-scale outreach shift, to help find and offer support and advice to people rough sleeping in the borough. Picture: Islington Council

Members of partner organisations and council staff meeting outside of Union Chapel to begin a large-scale outreach shift, to help find and offer support and advice to people rough sleeping in the borough. Picture: Islington Council

Homelessness workers got together for a large-scale outreach project to mark the usual Streets Fest event in Islington.

Members of Streets Kitchen. Picture: Islington CouncilMembers of Streets Kitchen. Picture: Islington Council

Rather than congregating in Finsbury Park for the annual event, which offers homeless people access to essential services, Islington Council and its partner organisations, including Streets Kitchen, met up outside Union Chapel on September 10 for an outreach project.

They set off around the borough to find rough sleepers and offer them advice and support.

Each team carried a large bag or shopping trolley with essentials to give out, including cold coffees, drinks, snacks, face masks and information.

Housing chief at Islington Council Cllr Diarmaid Ward told the Gazette: “We wanted to make sure Streets Fest happened in one shape or form. I had concerns about how it could be done but if you can say anything about the people working with homelessness, they have so many brilliant, creative ideas - they are some of the most passionate people.”

He described it as a “mobile, socially-distanced Streets Fest”.

READ MORE: Streets Fest: Hundreds access free services at homeless festival in Finsbury Park

