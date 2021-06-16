News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Windrush Day 2021 celebrations planned for Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:09 PM June 16, 2021    Updated: 1:20 PM June 16, 2021
A special flag to commemorate Windrush Day will be hoisted above Islington Town Hall on June 22 

A special flag to commemorate Windrush Day will be hoisted above Islington Town Hall on June 22 to mark 73 years since the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury docks in London in 1948. - Credit: Islington Council

A special flag to commemorate Windrush Day will be hoisted above Islington Town Hall for the first time on Tuesday (June 22), to mark 73 years since the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury docks in London in 1948.

The ship carried hundreds of people from the Caribbean, who had been invited by the British Government to make a new life in Britain and help to re-build the country after the Second World War.

A ceremony will be broadcast from the council's Facebook channel from 10.30am, and there will be a minute’s silence at 11am.

At 6pm an online event, Windrush Then and Now: A Day to Reflect and Celebrate, will be hosted by the council's Black history working group to explore the experiences of the Windrush generation arriving in the UK and reflect on how has life changed since then.

Broadcaster, political activist and historian Alex Pascall OBE will discuss how coming to the UK has shaped Black Caribbean culture.

