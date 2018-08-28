Jack Petchey Foundation Awards: Youngsters celebrated for ‘achievements and positive contributions’ to Islington

Nazmin was an an award at the Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Awards in Islington. Picture: Jack Petchey Achievment Awards Archant

Gifted youngsters were given medals and grants during a glitzy community awards ceremony at Islington Assembly Hall on Tuesday.

The Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Awards, which recognise the accomplishments of young people in London and Essex, saw 82 gongs to people, aged 11-25, from Islington.

The achievement award winners, who were nominated by their peers and mentors, and were each given a medallion, framed certificate and £250 cheque – four adults also scooped Leaders Awards for inspiring young people.

Cllr Dave Poyser, the mayor of Islington said: “Sir Jack Petchey, who is still amazing at 93, really captures the Islington and East End spirit.

“Islington is sadly one of the 13th worst boroughs in England and Wales for child poverty and the Jack Petchey awards have set so many of our young people on their way.

“They have done this for the past 18 years, let’s hope they do it for the next 80.”

One winner was Nazmin Sultana, 15, of Highbury Fields School. She earned her awards by excelling in the role of school prefect, while also volunteering to help year 7s and maintaining good grades.

Nazmin decided to spend her £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant a photo booth and albums for their leavers’ celebration event.

Islington have received funding of £1,386,787 from the Jack Petchey Foundation since funding started in 2004.

Sir Jack founded the Jack Petchey Foundation in 1999 to recognise the positive contributions young people make to society and to support them in achieving their potential.

Since then it has provided support to a wide range of 2,000 initiatives supporting young people across London and Essex and has invested over £118m.

Sir Jack Petchey CBE, aged 93, said: “I am passionate about our awards scheme which enables young people to be recognised, valued and rewarded for their achievements and positive contributions to society.”