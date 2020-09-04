Search

Islington diners save nearly £2m during Eat Out to Help Out scheme

PUBLISHED: 14:07 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 04 September 2020

Chancellor Rishi Sunak described the Eat Out To Help Out scheme as a "success".

Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

2020 Getty Images

New statistics have revealed Islington residents saved almost two million pounds with the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

The initiative, which saw the government reimburse restaurants with 50 per cent of a diner’s bill up to £10 on Mondays to Wednesdays, was taken up by 323 businesses in the constituency of Islington South and Finsbury and 170 in Islington North.

Between August 3 to 31 when it was valid, customers saved £1,200,000 in Islington South and Finsbury, with an average of £7.20 per bill, and £779,000 in Islington North, with an average of £6.85.

Nationally, 100m Eat Out To Help Out meals were served, with customer savings totting up at £522m.

Restaurants can still claim until the end of September.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was a “success”: “From the get-go our mission has been to protect jobs, and to do this we needed to be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before.”

