Islington diners save nearly £2m during Eat Out to Help Out scheme
PUBLISHED: 14:07 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 04 September 2020
2020 Getty Images
New statistics have revealed Islington residents saved almost two million pounds with the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.
The initiative, which saw the government reimburse restaurants with 50 per cent of a diner’s bill up to £10 on Mondays to Wednesdays, was taken up by 323 businesses in the constituency of Islington South and Finsbury and 170 in Islington North.
You may also want to watch:
Between August 3 to 31 when it was valid, customers saved £1,200,000 in Islington South and Finsbury, with an average of £7.20 per bill, and £779,000 in Islington North, with an average of £6.85.
Nationally, 100m Eat Out To Help Out meals were served, with customer savings totting up at £522m.
Restaurants can still claim until the end of September.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was a “success”: “From the get-go our mission has been to protect jobs, and to do this we needed to be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.