Islington schoolchildren given devices in project to close digital divide

PUBLISHED: 15:19 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 02 July 2020

A Highbury Fields School pupil recieving her Learning at Home kit. Picture: Submitted by Capital One

Archant

A bank has given Islington schoolchildren all the tech needed for home schooling on the internet.

Capital One donated 500 Chromebooks to schools across London and Nottingham, including 60 to girls at Highbury Fields School in Islington.

The devices include a Learning at Home kit, with a wi-fi dongle for three months of data use, designed to give all pupils access to online learning during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lucy Hagues, Capital One UK’s chief executive, said: “Our school partners told us some of their young people needed access to technology and wi-fi so they could keep up with their schoolwork.

“We were delighted to be able to help, so that those young people get the best possible opportunities to succeed in their education during these times.”

Other recipients of the donations include five institutions in the Greenwood Academies Trust and ThinkForward, a youth employability charity.

Topic Tags:

