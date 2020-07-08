Search

Advanced search

Islington schoolgirl bounces in to Ramadan challenge and raises £1,400

PUBLISHED: 11:06 08 July 2020

Zahra Chowdhury jumped 100 times a day for 10 days to raise money for GOSH. Picture: Moni Chowdhury

Zahra Chowdhury jumped 100 times a day for 10 days to raise money for GOSH. Picture: Moni Chowdhury

Archant

A 12-year-old Islington schoolgirl bounced her way to raising more than £1,400 for charity.

Zahra Chowdhury jumped 100 times a day for 10 days to raise money for GOSH. Picture: Moni ChowdhuryZahra Chowdhury jumped 100 times a day for 10 days to raise money for GOSH. Picture: Moni Chowdhury

Zahra Chowdhury, who has Down’s syndrome and attends Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School, jumped 100 times each day on her new trampoline for the last 10 days of Ramadan in May.

This means she was fasting during the jumpathon challenge, and said Alhamdulilah (praise be to Allah) with each spring.

You may also want to watch:

The money will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Zahra was treated for pneumonia as a baby.

READ MORE: Parents of Beatriz Farmer-Maia raise over £30,000 to fund her treatment to beat childhood cancer

Zahra’s mum, Moni Chowdhury, said: “It was nice to give something back for the time she spent there having treatment.

“It was really good because we didn’t think we would get that much (money) so we were so impressed that she did it.”

Moni initially set the fundraising goal at £300.

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Zahra-Chowdhury-Gosh

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Arteta bemoans red card decisions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Islington schoolgirl bounces in to Ramadan challenge and raises £1,400

Zahra Chowdhury jumped 100 times a day for 10 days to raise money for GOSH. Picture: Moni Chowdhury

Premier League: Arsenal 1 Leicester 1

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi sits dejected after Leicester's goal

Report reveals 98 per cent of Camden and Islington NHS Prevent referrals are ‘false positive’

Medact is calling for Prevent to be repealed in hospitals. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Foord excited to get back to action at Arsenal

Caitlin Foord celebrates with Jordan Nobbs after netting on her Arsenal debut against Lewes (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)