Islington schoolgirl bounces in to Ramadan challenge and raises £1,400

Zahra Chowdhury jumped 100 times a day for 10 days to raise money for GOSH. Picture: Moni Chowdhury Archant

A 12-year-old Islington schoolgirl bounced her way to raising more than £1,400 for charity.

Zahra Chowdhury, who has Down’s syndrome and attends Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School, jumped 100 times each day on her new trampoline for the last 10 days of Ramadan in May.

This means she was fasting during the jumpathon challenge, and said Alhamdulilah (praise be to Allah) with each spring.

The money will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Zahra was treated for pneumonia as a baby.

Zahra’s mum, Moni Chowdhury, said: “It was nice to give something back for the time she spent there having treatment.

“It was really good because we didn’t think we would get that much (money) so we were so impressed that she did it.”

Moni initially set the fundraising goal at £300.

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Zahra-Chowdhury-Gosh