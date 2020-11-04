Search

Advanced search

Islington scout fulfils ‘dream’ by taking part in reimagined navigation challenge in wheelchair

PUBLISHED: 14:33 04 November 2020

Four youngsters from the 201st Islington team took part in the Chiltern 20 Challenge Hike 2020, setting off from Finsbury Park. Picture: Chris Foster

Four youngsters from the 201st Islington team took part in the Chiltern 20 Challenge Hike 2020, setting off from Finsbury Park. Picture: Chris Foster

Archant

An Islington scout’s “dream came true” when he used his wheelchair to take part in a navigation challenge reimagined amid the pandemic.

Four youngsters from the 201st Islington team took part in the Chiltern 20 Challenge Hike 2020, finishing at Alexandra Palace. Picture: Chris FosterFour youngsters from the 201st Islington team took part in the Chiltern 20 Challenge Hike 2020, finishing at Alexandra Palace. Picture: Chris Foster

Four youngsters from the 201st Islington team took part in the Chiltern 20 Challenge Hike 2020, travelling from Finsbury Park to Alexandra Palace via the Parkland Walk.

The event, which has been running for about 40 years, usually sees scouts aged 10 to 14 navigate a route in the Chiltern Hills, learning how to use maps and compasses to find checkpoints in groups of up to five.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: 5th Islington Scout Group marks 110th anniversary by restoring century-old cart

However, amid the pandemic, organisers allowed teams to set off in two-hour intervals along several separate local routes on different dates this autumn.

The reimagined set up, away from the Chiltern Hills, meant Islington scout Nathan Goodwin could get involved - as the 14-year-old has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, the previous years’ rural routes posed a problem.

He said: “I have always dreamed about taking part in the Chiltern 20 and now my dream has come true.”

Nathan’s dad Stephen, who is an adult volunteer leader for the group, said: “Nathan has always wanted to join in and play a big part of being a scout.

“He has done climbing, abseiling and canoeing and here was a perfect opportunity to go hiking. It would have been tough going through open countryside and over stiles in a wheelchair and the Parkland Walk worked a treat.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Old Street roundabout overhaul moves to the next stage as roads change to a new layout

An artist's impression of what Old Street station will look like by next year. Picture: TfL

Police release image of man in connection with Finsbury Park road rage stabbing

Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address. Picture: Met Police

Islington man charged in connection with fatal Battersea shooting

The Met Police have charged a man from Islington with perverting the course of justice. Picture: Met Police.

Shop Local: Second lockdown could signal the final death knell for some Islington businesses, warn traders

Chapel Market, from the junction with Baron St towards Penton St. Picture: Polly Hancock

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Old Street roundabout overhaul moves to the next stage as roads change to a new layout

An artist's impression of what Old Street station will look like by next year. Picture: TfL

Police release image of man in connection with Finsbury Park road rage stabbing

Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address. Picture: Met Police

Islington man charged in connection with fatal Battersea shooting

The Met Police have charged a man from Islington with perverting the course of justice. Picture: Met Police.

Shop Local: Second lockdown could signal the final death knell for some Islington businesses, warn traders

Chapel Market, from the junction with Baron St towards Penton St. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boosted by Kim Little and Jill Roord return

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal ready for London City Lionesses trip in Continental Cup

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Review: Big Jo Bakery on Hornsey Road

Big Jo Bakery on Hornsey Road is the sister restaurant to Jolene

Islington scout fulfils ‘dream’ by taking part in reimagined navigation challenge in wheelchair

Four youngsters from the 201st Islington team took part in the Chiltern 20 Challenge Hike 2020, setting off from Finsbury Park. Picture: Chris Foster

Top up at home with a smart prepay meter – and save money

Prepay smart meters can be topped up in a number of ways, including online, via telephone or text message, or even with a smartphone app, so you don't have to worry about running out of credit Picture: Smart Energy GB