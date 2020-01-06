Search

Advanced search

Islington sea cadet volunteer of 40 years to receive British Citizen Award

PUBLISHED: 16:49 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 06 January 2020

Bevan Johns, who turned his mobility scooter into a prop.

Bevan Johns, who turned his mobility scooter into a prop.

Archant

A navy veteran who has supported more than 3,000 youngsters during 40 years as a sea cadet volunteer is to be honoured with a prestigious national award.

Bevan Johns during his time in the Royal Navy.Bevan Johns during his time in the Royal Navy.

Bevan Johns, 80, will pick up a British Citizen Award at the Palace of Westminster later this month for his services to volunteering and charitable giving.

"I'm excited," said Bevan. "Between us, me, my wife and our two children have 100 years of service. My wife and daughter will be coming so it'll be a nice day."

Bevan joined Stoke Newington corps aged 15, and returned as an instructor after his national service in the navy.

After a career with the London Fire Brigade, he then became involved with the Islington corps, and was instrumental in keeping it afloat.

"We were in a school and were governed by whether the caretaker was there to let us in or not," he said. "I thought it would be good to have our own building."

Bevan discovered a disused electricity substation in Canonbury Road and managed to raise £17,000 to renovate it - in the design of a ship.

You may also want to watch:

When cash ran out, Bevan taught the cadets carpentry and brick laying to get it over the line. The finished product had a marine barracks, 10 bunks, a bridge, a sick bay and a quartermaster lobby.

Even after retiring from Islington in 2002 he couldn't keep away.

"I suffered a cardiac arrest about 10 years ago and while recovering at home in Chingford I was getting on my wife's nerves," Bevan said. "She said: 'For goodness sake why don't you go around the corner [to the Waltham Forest corps] and see if you can be of assistance?'."

He had only been there volunteering as a "lieutenant commander teaboy" for a month when the management left, and the group faced closure. That was until Bevan took over.

He has now finally retired, but as president still attends meetings.

"I got an awful lot from the cadets," he said. "The training they gave me was important. I used to go on seamanship courses with the Royal Navy. They taught me everything about engineering.

"It's still so important. Kids today haven't got many practical skills apart from using a finger on a computer. They don't get their hands dirty and look at the mechanical or electrical sides of things.

"The corps' have seen that and they still teach these things."

Most Read

Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Finsbury Park murder: Devastated friends pay tribute to ‘lovely’ delivery driver stabbed to death

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi

Who’s who: Islington’s newest councillor on tackling toxic air, knife crime and crowded housing

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour

Maryse Jones missing: Have you seen 82-year-old woman with dementia?

Missing: Have you seen Maryse Jones. Picture: Met Police

Robin Hood Energy: Two senior staff members ‘terminated’ from firm supplying Islington Council’s Angelic Energy

Stock image Robin Hood statue in Nottingham. Picture: Yui Mok

Most Read

Finsbury Park murder: Police manhunt under way for man who stabbed delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane to death

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Finsbury Park murder: Devastated friends pay tribute to ‘lovely’ delivery driver stabbed to death

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi

Who’s who: Islington’s newest councillor on tackling toxic air, knife crime and crowded housing

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour

Maryse Jones missing: Have you seen 82-year-old woman with dementia?

Missing: Have you seen Maryse Jones. Picture: Met Police

Robin Hood Energy: Two senior staff members ‘terminated’ from firm supplying Islington Council’s Angelic Energy

Stock image Robin Hood statue in Nottingham. Picture: Yui Mok

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal to visit West Ham in FA Women’s Cup

Lisa Evans of Arsenal holds off Laura Vetterlein of West Ham at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Islington sea cadet volunteer of 40 years to receive British Citizen Award

Bevan Johns, who turned his mobility scooter into a prop.

Islington’s shoplifting hotspots revealed as Met Police screen out “low value” crimes

Upper Street around The Angel: officially Islington's worst location for shoplifting. Picture:Ken Mears

Maryse Jones missing: Have you seen 82-year-old woman with dementia?

Missing: Have you seen Maryse Jones. Picture: Met Police

Who’s who: Islington’s newest councillor on tackling toxic air, knife crime and crowded housing

Cllr Gulcin Ozdemir with Islington leader Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Islington Labour
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists