Islington secures £826,000 to help rough sleeping

PUBLISHED: 11:31 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 25 September 2020

Islington Council has received funding towards rough sleeping. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

A bid for funding to help rough sleepers in Islington has been successful.

On September 17, Islington Council announced it had won £826,000 from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to support people sleeping on the streets.

It will help to pay for 93 units of accommodation for those with complex needs, access to emergency sites and support workers.

Additionally, the North London Housing Partnership - which includes Islington, Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Haringey and

Westminster councils - was awarded £530,000 to support its work with homelessness.

That will go towards emergency accommodation in the winter and specialist advice for European nationals applying for settled status.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington Council’s housing chief, said: “There are far too many people in Islington in desperate need of a home and we will do everything we can to help and support them into accommodation.”

