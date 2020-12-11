Islington shoppers urged to stay safe and local this Christmas

Published: 6:54 PM December 11, 2020

Islington Council is urging shoppers to stay safe and local this weekend as the Christmas rush begins.

Although the authority says it is working closely with shops and businesses to make sure it is safe, the data shows coronavirus infections are on the rise and the possibility of more severe Tier 3 restrictions is looming.

This comes just as the busy Christmas period kicks off, with shops and hospitality staff expecting a festive boom.

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Islington Council’s executive member for jobs and inclusive economy, said: “Our local shops, retail and hospitality businesses are the lifeblood of our community.

"They have worked so hard throughout the pandemic to make sure shops and restaurants are Covid-secure.

“This weekend, we’re asking everyone to make an extra effort to shop locally and shop safely and do everything possible to cut the risk of further increases in rates of infection, reducing the likelihood of more severe restrictions that will follow if rates keep rising."

Islington Council reminded residents to keep two metres from other customers, use contactless payment if possible and wear a face mask over your mouth and nose.

Cllr Shaikh added: "By doing so, we will save lives, and jobs that will be lost if London went into Tier 3 restrictions where pubs and restaurants are closed.

"To keep infections down and our families and loved ones safe, we must all be careful and do our bit to follow the rules as we support our brilliant local businesses."