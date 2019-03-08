Islington shopkeeper tells of terrifying moment robber threatened to 'pour acid' over her

Police are appealing for information after a man robbed a White Conduit Street shop on July 2. Picture: Supplied Archant

An Islington shopkeeper has told of the terrifying moment a man threatened to "pour acid" over her if she didn't empty the till.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sharon Kuek and her employee were forced to hand over about £700 worth of cash from the till and their purses when a man stormed the Anji Orient store, in White Conduit Street, off Chapel Market, on July 2.

Police have today released a still from CCTV footage taken from the shop, showing a man wearing sunglasses and black cab with "pride" printed on it, who they want to track in relation to the robbery.

"That was the day my husband had the day off," Sharon, 38, told the Gazette. "So it was only me and Angie in the shop. I think he knew that it was quiet.

"He went downstairs straight away and was threatening me with a bottle of acid in his hand. I had nowhere to go.

"It was very frightening but at the time I was quite calm because I knew there was no one to help me, so I had to face this guy and I said: 'I will give you the money, just don't hurt us.'

"I'd never seen him before and I don't want him to come back again."

You may also want to watch:

The man is described as black, aged in his early 30s, about 5ft 6ins with a short scruffy black and grey beard. He was also wearing a large baggy jacket.

Sharon said the robbery has hurt her business, which she's owned for the past two years but has operated for more than a decade.

"Nothing like this had ever happened before," she added.

"He took all the cash so we had difficulty buying stock the next day because at some places, like the vegetable market and meat market, they only take cash.

"So we had to use our own money to buy stock. The amount he took was more than a whole day's sales."

Det Con Rob Griffiths, leading the investigation, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victims which left them with significant financial loss.

"We believe that the man walked in the direction of Chapel Market, Islington, and we are urging anyone who may recognise him to come forward and help prevent others from becoming victims of crime."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with CAD 2240/11JULY2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.